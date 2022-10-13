WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department is hoping more people apply to join the police force through an open house event this weekend.

The event is set for Saturday, October 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Public Safety Training Center on Flood Street.

Sergeant Charlie Eipper said those interested will get a chance to ask any questions before the application deadline and testing day.

“That’s what it’s for, just to ask questions, to make people comfortable,” Sgt. Eipper said. “They can even come here to see where the testing goes on, the officers can show them how to use the rowing machines and techniques like that, it’s for any kinds of questions.”

Sgt. Eipper said that right now, they have about 50 applicants and would like to see many more.

The deadline for applications is October 28 at midnight. Find more details about the application process here.