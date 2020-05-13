WFPD: Owner’s son blows up safe sets fire to Margot’s Pet Grooming

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita man is in custody on a warrant issued two weeks ago charging him with breaking into his mother’s business and setting a fire to cut a safe loose.

Jeffery Aine, 38, is charged with burglary of a building.

On March 20, a burglary was reported at Margot’s All-breed Pet Grooming on Jacksboro Highway.

The officer reported the front door was shattered and a black safe containing $400 that had been bolted to the floor was gone and it appeared there had been a fire in the building.

Police confirmed the fire department had responded to the business shortly after midnight that morning and an arson report had been filed.

Investigators found two holes were burned in the floor where the safe had been located.

The owner of the business told police she suspected her son because he had texted her the night before he was taking what she had in money.

Police later received a Crime Stoppers tip that Aine brought a safe to a woman’s home and told her he had blown it up.

She also said Aine had a Chromebook laptop issued to a WFISD student and reported missing on March 23.