WFPD: Parolee charged with falsifying drug test after urine sample temperature was too hot

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls parolee is charged with attempting to falsify a drug test after a parole board employee noticed his container of urine was very hot.

Joshua Aaron Green was arrested Monday on a warrant issued after the incident in May.

A police officer was called to the Parole Board Office on Seymour Highway, where an employee told the officer the urine sample Green provided in a plastic container was very hot to the touch.

The employee told the officer the urine inside the container tested over 100 degrees.

The employee told police Green admitted he obtained the urine of a co-worker because he had used meth over the weekend.

According to police, the employee said Green put the container on the dashboard of his vehicle while waiting to be called inside for his test so it would be warm.