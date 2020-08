WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police Department investigators are preparing a search warrant after officials found two dead people inside a home Friday afternoon.

According to WFPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper, officials responded to a call in the 1600 block of Mesquite Street about 2:30 p.m. Friday for a check welfare call.

Eipper stated detectives are preparing to execute a search warrant, so stay with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest information.