WFPD prepared to penalize those who defy shelter-in-place

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police Chief Manuel Borrego said his officers in the department are hoping for voluntary compliance from residents during this shelter-in-place, however, for those who will act irresponsibly, he said they are prepared.

Borrego said the initial step is to have a unit monitoring businesses that have been deemed essential to make sure they are following the guidelines of the Shelter in place ordinance, such as enforcing social distancing.

Borrego said he hopes the department will not have to do any negative enforcement.

“By this being a Class C it gives my officers a lot of discretion so they have an opportunity to try to get people in compliance and work with them and if not we will issue you a ticket,” Borrego said.

Borrego said the community should band together and follow the rules to slow the spread of the virus and staying home unless it’s absolutely necessary is the answer.

