WFPD prepares for weather-related accidents before new year

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Winter weather last caused headaches for local law enforcement back in October when a freezing rain storm resulted in 60 accidents in the Wichita Falls area.

Major roadways like Kemp and U.S. 82 are where motorcycle officers will be in police cars, patrolling the streets to respond to any accidents. And if the situation permits, there will be additional officers to call in if needed.

With cold weather comes precipitation that can lead to icy roads. And in a state that had one motor accident occur almost every minute in 2019, weather-related collisions are a strong possibility.

“We try to look ahead on the weather. With that, we try to get the bridges sanded. Especially as that stuff starts to fall. It’s hard to anticipate. You just figure once that starts to happen, it’s gonna be a day of working a lot of crashes,” WFPD public information officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper said.

“Sometimes the roads will freeze kind of in a slow manner and people really realize that they’ve gone from wet to ice. That catches a lot of people off guard until they see an accident and then they start realizing ‘hey I need to slow down, this isn’t just water anymore,'” WFPD motorcycle & accident investigator Sgt. Leland Wright said.

To get ready for potential wrecks, motorcycle officers will transition to vehicles and be ready to respond to any calls. Officials also say bridges are hot spots for accidents.

“One off-ramp on kell west that takes you to kemp street. The bridge that is going toward Windthorst on Central Freeway East and it has Henry S. Grace where it turns into Henry S. Grace. We’ve had rollovers there, people ejected there because they roll over so that’s another bad spot in town,” Eipper said.

With several places to get into weather-related crashes, police are giving citizens these tips to stay safe on the road.

“I will shift my vehicle up into neutral prior to getting close to an intersection. That way it kind of takes that strain off the transmission of the vehicle. And it’s a little easier braking to get the vehicle stopped without having to work against the transmission,” Wright said.

“Try to reroute yourself that so you’re not going over bridges. Bridges are the worst place to go when the roads are slick with ice and snow and so forth because of the air underneath so that’s one of the first things to do is plan it out the night before,” Eipper said.

Taking these tips or just staying home could prevent major accidents and keep you safe.

Eipper also advised drivers to slow down if they see police on the road working accidents.