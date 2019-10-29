WFPD provides safety tips for trick or treaters

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL)— As princesses, pirates, and superheroes finish up their costumes for Halloween, there are some things you should be thinking about before they go door to door.

“It’s a good reminder when you go out trick or treating or enjoying the festivities of Halloween it’s like any time of the year situation awareness know where you are at.” WF Police Officer Harrold McClure said.

Before heading out the door parents should talk to their kids about crossing the street safely, and law enforcement is reminding drivers to keep an eye on the road and be extra alert.

“You know what time of year it is there are kids running around and their mind is on candy and Halloween going to the next house which is great and awesome so lets just slow down, “McClure said

Another good thing to remember is if you are approached by an officer keep in mind they’re there to keep everyone safe and being cooperative will help things move along.

“You encounter an officer and you have some type of mask on go ahead and remove that so they can see they can talk to you eye to eye if you have some type of Halloween prop in your hand make sure it doesn’t pose a threat to yourself or an officer or anyone else,” McClure said.

Officials mainly want to remind everyone to have fun celebrating Halloween in a fun and safe manner that everyone can enjoy.