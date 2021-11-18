WFPD raising funds for Boys & Girls Club with second ‘Back The Beard’ campaign

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After a successful campaign in 2020, the Wichita Falls Police Department is once again asking its officers to put away the shaving cream and razors for a good cause.

The Back The Beard Campaign encourages officers to grow facial hair during the months of November and December in exchange for a monetary donation.

At the end of the campaign, the Wichita Falls Police Officers Association will work directly with the Boys & Girls Club to purchase items and equipment the club needs.

100% of the funds raised will directly benefit the Boys & Girls Club, an organization beloved by the officers of the WFPD.

Luitenent Jonathan Lindsey went so far as to say, many of the officers on the force wouldn’t be where they are today without the Boys & Girls Club.

“A lot of officers are emailing and talking, and they’re like hey, they’re the reason I’m here today,” Lt. Lindsey said.

It’s those kinds of stories that make the investment of the WFPD so important, and Randy Cooper, Boys & Girls Club Executive Director, said it goes way beyond money.

“It will pay dividends in our future,” Cooper said. “And, we don’t know how many future police officers among our children, tomorrow’s community leaders.”

Back The Beard raised over $14,000 for the Boys & Girls Club in 2020, and they’re hoping community involvement will make that number even higher in 2021.

Community members are invited to donate and can do so on Venmo.

Just search @WFPOA on Venmo and put “Back The Beard” in the “What’s It For?” section.





Download Venmo in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.