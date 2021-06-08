WFPD recovers ATM, stolen truck in early morning theft attempt, investigation ongoing

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department are still looking for suspects after recovering an ATM and a stolen vehicle used in an attempted burglary early Tuesday morning.

Authorities said the attempted ATM burglary occurred at 2:36 a.m. Tuesday, June 8 at Postel Family Credit Union on McNiel Avenue.

WFPD Sgt. Danny Wiggins said the suspects used a truck to pull the ATM from its place and onto the street.

The truck was later reported stolen.

WFPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper said police located and recovered the ATM and the stolen truck later Tuesday morning.

Sgt. Eipper said the ATM appears to be fully intact, and it is believed no money was taken from the machine.

Sgt. Wiggins said police obtained security footage of the incident.

This is the second crime involving Postel Family Credit Union’s ATM since October 2020, when the same location was burglarized.

That incident was one of at least four similar crimes occurring in 2020 that involved the burglary or attempted burglary of an ATM.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest updates as they become available.