WFPD reflects on history of women in department during Women’s History Month

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department reflects on how the department has progressed in female personnel over the years in honor of Women’s History Month.

“It says ‘Title of policewoman. Date issued was October 10, 1949,'” Wichita Falls Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper said. “And it was signed off by the chief of police at that time who was C.C. Bud Daniel.”

While there were originally several women in the WFPD who were secretaries, Kay peterson was one of the first women to be an officer in the department, and in 1956, nine women on patrol asked for reclassification to become policewomen and receive the same pay as their male counterparts.

Fast forward to 2021, officers like 32-year patrol officer and dispatcher Beth Ahring-Motsenbocker and 12-year Crimes Against Persons Detective Marisa Cervantes feel fortunate to not be in that position.

“There’s aspects to this job that are good for females and the roles that they can assist in on investigations and just dealing with people in certain circumstances,” Ahring-Motsenbocker said.

“Public perception is that women are the weaker sex. I didn’t know if I could keep up but yea I could. Once I got on, I had the same training as the guys, I was expected to do the exact same thing they could do and i brought a different perspective as a female,” Cervantes said.

Although these women prove every day they can do the job, there are still just 12 female officers in the department. And while they encourage all women to join, they say women who reflect the diversity of the city are needed too.

“When we do interact with different citizens in that area, it just brings a different air. It just brings more positive and more communication. It just opens up that line of communication,” 13-year patrol officer Christina Flores said.

There are several other positions at the WFPD than patrol officer and officials say women are encouraged to apply for all of them.

“When I first started, I think we had a little bit more women as dispatchers, it was pretty much a female-dominated field. Because a lot of times men are not multi-taskers like females,” 25-year dispatcher and Dispatch Communications Supervisor Carla Turner said.

“My technicians and I work extremely hard in extremely physical scenes. And we’re right there working along with everyone else, male, female, it doesn’t matter,” 25-year crime scene technician and Crime Scene Supervisor.

What’s been seen as a man’s job for many continues to be occupied by capable women and the WFPD hopes to see much more of that.

Sign-ups for the next police academy in April are closed but there could be another testing period in late spring, early summer.