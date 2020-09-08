WFPD release description of suspect in Rider High School break-in

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police are searching for a burglar who broke into Rider High School early Tuesday morning.

Police said entry was through a window near the library around 4:30 a.m.

The intruder then went to the cafeteria and broke a window to the kitchen office and took an undisclosed amount of cash.

They said the burglar left by the south exit of the kitchen and ran toward the tennis courts.

Police said they have surveillance video they will review, and blood was found around the broken window.

The suspect is described as a white male, 30-40 years old, 5’9″ to 6′ tall with short, buzzed hair.

He was wearing athletic shorts with an eagle on the side and a shirt tied around his face.

He had white athletic shoes with a large swoosh from heel to the toe.