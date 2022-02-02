WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department have released more information about a fatal officer-involved shooting at Walmart on Lawrence Road Wednesday night.

WFPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper said the Special Operations Unit were searching for Dustin Davidson, 29, of Wichita Falls, on the evening of Tuesday, February 1, 2022.

Davidson was wanted for a violation of parole stemming from the following charges:

Felon in possession of a firearm

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Sgt. Eipper said officers initiated a vehicle stop on a 2017 Honda Accord in the parking lot of Walmart in the 3100 block of Lawrence Road at around 8:40 p.m. in order to arrest Davidson, who was in the passenger seat.

According to Sgt. Eipper, when the officers approached the vehicle, Davidson produced a firearm and discharged the weapon. The officers fired upon Davidson striking him multiple times.

Davidson was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The female driver of the Honda was struck during the gun fire. She was transported to the URHCS with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and the body of the deceased has been sent for an autopsy.

A firearm was recovered from Davidson.

None of the involved officers were injured.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for details as they become available.