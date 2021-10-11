WFPD release new details in Sunday night shooting on 9th Street

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of 9th Street Sunday night.

Police said it started as a disturbance where the suspect, described as a white man possibly in his 30s with a mask on, was in a green pickup with an extended cab, arguing with someone who was walking.

At one point the person in the truck shot the other person in the foot.

That’s when a witness said the suspect drove off southbound on Polk and as of now, the WFPD continues their search for the suspect.