Wichita Falls Police officers at the scene where a body was found at Plum Lake

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department has released the identity of a dead body found at Plum Lake.

According to a release, Sgt Charlie Eipper said the male has been identified as 35-year-old Zerias Shevard Ivory of Burkburnett.

Police responded around 10:15 a.m. Friday, March 3, to Plum lake after a caller reported they found a body while fishing at Plum Lake.

The WFPD Crimes Against Persons and the Crime Scenes Technicians responded to the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and investigators say the death is believed to be natural and no signs of foul play have been found.