WFPD releases 2019 4th quarter and year-end TxDOT comprehensive STEP grant stats

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The largest portion of traffic safety funding from TxDOT is used for the Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) projects, which pay for the overtime activities by local law enforcement to reduce the incidence of speeding, driving while intoxicated, failure to use occupant restraint systems and intersection traffic control violations.

Organizations eligible for STEP funds include the Texas Department of Public Safety (TXDPS), sheriff’s offices, constable’s offices and community police departments.

The Wichita Falls Police Department has finalized the 4th Quarter FY 2019 (July-September 2019) TxDOT Comprehensive STEP Grant Stats:

Adult Seatbelt Citations – 40

Child Safety Seats – 0

Intersection Violations – 47

Speeding – 330

Distracted Driving (Cell Phones) – 9

Other Violations – 84

Warnings – 138

Arrests – 0

Vehicles Impounded – 4

Hours Worked – 245.5

Miles Driven – 1,962

The Wichita Falls Police Department has finalized the TxDOT Comprehensive STEP Grant Stats for the fiscal year starting at October 2018 and going through 2019.

Adult Seatbelt Citations – 231

Child Safety Seats – 13

Intersection Violations – 264

Speeding – 1,613

Distracted Driving (Cell Phones) – 52

Other Violations – 555

Warnings – 548

Arrests – 13

Vehicles Impounded – 34

Hours Worked – 1,170

Miles Driven – 9,417

The WFPD is currently participating in FY 2020 Comprehensive STEP Grant, which runs from October 1, 2019, through September 30, 2020.