WFPD releases names of people found dead in Mesquite Street home, no foul play suspected

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police officers have released the name of two people found dead in a Mesquite Street home Friday afternoon, and investigators state they do not suspect foul play in the incident.

According to Wichita Falls Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper, officers found Byron White, 55, and Harvey White, 44 dead in the 1600 block of Mesquite Street.

Eipper stated detectives do not suspect foul play, and investigators are waiting for autopsy results.

Officers responded to a check welfare call about 2:30 p.m. Friday, and investigators were on scene into the night.