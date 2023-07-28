WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department has released an update on the hit-and-run crash that resulted in the death of 20-year-old James Whitmer of Wichita Falls.

The fatal wreck occurred on Saturday, June 24, on Southwest Parkway near Allendale Road. Around 4:30 a.m., a passerby reported a pedestrian hit by a vehicle.

Police discovered Whitmer deceased on the scene.

On Wednesday, June 28, WFPD Sgt. Charlie Eipper released information that the Crash Investigators were no longer seeking information on the vehicle and driver involved in the wreck.

According to Sgt. Eipper, the Crash Investigations Unit is waiting on autopsy reports from the wreck.

Once the test results are received, the investigators plan to send the case before the Wichita County Grand Jury to decide if the suspect should be charged for the offense of Accident Involving Personal Injury or Death.

At this time, the investigation is ongoing. Sgt. Eipper said the WFPD wants to thank the citizens for their tips and assistance in the investigation.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more.