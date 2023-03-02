WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department is asking the public for information about a cut “guy wire” on an electrical pole.

According to a post from the department’s Facebook page, on Thursday, February 23, officers observed the cut wire on an electrical pole in the 2200 block of Airport Drive.

Guy wires are wires connecting the pole to the ground and are not normally charged. Their purpose is to stabilize and support the power pole. Officers observed that the pole with the cut wire was unstable.

Police said that given the location, the unstable pole would have fallen onto I-44, causing possible serious damage and harm to people.

The steel cable was valued at $5,000.

If you know of any possible suspects or have any information in reference to this case, you can call the front desk of the Police Department to leave information for Detective Whited or contact Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888 if you want to remain anonymous.

When you call, you’re asked to mention case number 23-021137.