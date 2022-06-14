WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating a shooting that barely missed injuring one person.

Around 10:40 p.m. Monday night, police responded to the 200 block of Cartwright Road about gunshots.

Investigators found a bullet hole in an outside wall house and believe the bullet went through the wall and had grazed the victim. Because the bullet did not pierce the victim’s skin, medical attention wasn’t needed.

According to Sgt. Venable, the victim, a male in his 30s, suffered minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital.

Police have no suspects at this time. Wichita Falls PD is investigating the matter as an aggravated assault or deadly conduct.

It’s unclear how many shots were fired.