WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from a pin in crash Friday morning.







The Wichita Falls Police Department on scene said one Nissan ran a red light at 9th Street and Holliday Street and struck another Nissan which was traveling westbound on 9th Street causing it to roll over, trapping the driver inside.

Emergency responders were able to free the victim from the vehicle on the scene.

At this time there in no report on the victim’s condition.