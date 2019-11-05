WFPD respond to possible hostage situation

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — About twenty Wichita Falls police units responded to a home in the 2800 block of Featherston Ave. Monday evening.

According to WFPD Public Information Officer Jeff Hughes, they were called there around 5:45 p.m. because a man was possibly holding someone hostage.

Two females were eventually released from the home but the male refused to come out.

18 police units including a tactical unit were still at the home as of 10:43 p.m. Monday night.

