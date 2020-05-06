WFPD responds to restaurant allegedly breaking capacity

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As residents celebrated Cinco de Mayo Tuesday, Wichita Falls police officer were called to at least one local Mexican restaurant for allegedly breaking capacity.

Police officers said officers were called to El Tapatio after someone called dispatch about there being too many people inside.

WFPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper said the police report does not show whether a warning was given.

“It’s the officer’s discretion whether to write a citation for an offense or not,” Eipper said. “They can give a warning. They can give two warnings. It’s just up to the officer.”

Under Gov. Abbott’s executive order, restaurants are allowed to be open with 25% capacity.

Wichita Falls police officers are not actively going out checking businesses.