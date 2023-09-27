WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police are currently investigating after an infant was found unresponsive on Tuesday, September 26, 2023.

Sergeant Charlie Eipper with the WFPD said police responded to the 1800 block of McGregor at around 12:40 yesterday afternoon to investigate an unresponsive infant.

Child Protective Services also responded to the scene.

When there, officers found that a seven-month-old was receiving CPR.

The baby was taken to United Regional where emergency room staff were able to regain a heartbeat.

The infant was then transported to Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth.