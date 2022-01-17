WFPD respond to vehicle crashed into Hobby Lobby building

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police Department responded this morning to a vehicle that crashed into a building.

The call came in around 11:25 a.m. and when officers arrived they found a White Toyota Highlander had crashed into the Hobby Lobby building, located between Mardel and Entertainment MART, on 2805 Southwest Parkway.

It was reported that the driver, a 43-year-old female, appeared to have a medical episode prior to striking the vehicle.

The only passenger in the vehicle was her 11-year-old son.

The driver was transported to United Regional with non-life-threatening injuries and the passenger was not injured.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we gather more information.

