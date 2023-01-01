WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Police responded to a report of someone shooting from a balcony Sunday morning.

According to the arrest affidavits, at 12:38 a.m., Sunday, Jan 1, 2023, Wichita Falls Police responded to the area of 10th and Taylor for a man shooting a gun.



The officers had to take cover when they heard a volley of gunfire while approaching a home where a suspected gunman was firing a weapon from a second story balcony.

According to court documents, while waiting for more officers to arrive, police heard the gunman reload the firearm and empty the magazine multiple times. Because it was dark, the officers could not see the shooter but could tell he was on the balcony because of the muzzle flash and smoke in the air.

A family member arrived at the scene and talked the shooter into coming outside. Once he was outside, police gave him commands to get on the ground. But he did not comply and was tased but continued to resist arrest.

The suspect was eventually taken into custody and identified as Juan Pablo Garcia-Alejo.

Officers at the scene said while they were taking him into custody, an unidentified man jumped off the balcony. He was transported to the hospital for treatment for a broken leg.

A search of the house found multiple firearms and spent casings.



Garcia-Alejo was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm in certain municipalities, resisting arrest, and interfering with public duties. He was jailed on a $5,000 bond.