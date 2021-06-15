WFPD responded to pin-in crash on Barnett Road

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department responded to a pin-in crash Tuesday afternoon.

According to WFPD Sgt. Charlie Eipper, the crash happened in the 4300 block of Barnett Road around 3:40 p.m.

A Jeep was traveling north on Barnett when a Nissan pulled out of the Barnett Road Medical Building parking lot, causing the Cherokee to strike the driver’s side of the Nissan.

Eipper said the Nissan driver, a 68-year-old woman, appeared to be pinned inside her car but was able to get out of the vehicle later. She was transported to United Regional for possible minor injuries.

The driver of the Cherokee, a 34-year-old woman, was not injured according to Eipper.

Both vehicles were towed away by a wrecker service.