Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect the spelling of the suspect’s name.

11:56 a.m.: The suspect has been identified as Jose Gonzalez, 47, by Sgt. Charlie Eipper. Gonzales was previously arrested on May 26 for violating a protection order at the same residence that multiple agencies are currently responding to on Hampton Road.

According to WFPD, the protection order was activated on May 22, 2023. It states that Gonzales must not come within 100 feet of a home in the 1800 block of Hampton Road.

11:45 a.m.: According to Sgt. Charlie Eipper, the subject is believed to be in a detached garage behind a residence on Hampton Road.

The suspect has reportedly violated a protection order of someone at the residence.

S.W.A.T. and negotiators are reaching out to establish communication with the suspect.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department is responding to a situation near Dean Monday morning.

The Wichita Falls Police Department was called out to the 1800 block of Hampton Road in Wichita Falls around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, June 5, 2023.

According to Public Information Officer Charlie Eipper, police are responding to a barricaded subject. A reporter on the scene that police appear to be pointing toward the back of a residence in the area.

Police respond to a barricaded subject on Hampton Road Police respond to a barricaded subject on Hampton Road

Several agencies including The Wichita Falls Fire Department, AMR and S.W.A.T. are now on the scene.

Roads are blocked at Star and Hampton, according to Texoma’a Homepage Reporter Joshua Hoggard.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we bring you the latest on this developing story.