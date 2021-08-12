WFPD responds to gunshots call early Thursday morning

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An investigation by the Wichita Falls Police Department is underway after gunshots were reported near an elementary school early Thursday morning.

WFPD officers responded to a gunshots call at the corner of Avenue F and Fillmore Street around 6:20 a.m. Thursday, August 12.

The location of the gunshots call is a block from Zundy Elementary and a few blocks from Wichita Falls High School.

An officer at the scene told Texoma’s Homepage the shooting was a drive-by and that the house was hit, but no one was injured.

Authorities said no arrests have been made at this time and an investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.