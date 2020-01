WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Multiple Wichita Falls Police Department officials are responding to possible gunshots at Studio E at 2400 Sheppard Access Rd.

An official on scene said a WFPD sergeant is at the hospital with a victim.

Our crew heard over the police scanner that officers are questioning several people there and are unsure if the possible shooter is among them.

We have a crew on scene working to gather more information.

Stay with us as we learn more.