WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — First responders and Wichita Falls Police responded to a rollover crash near Scotland Park Saturday, April 1, 2023.

The wreck happened around 8:30 p.m. in front of Scotland Park.

Authorities on the scene said a car was driving northbound on Central Freeway at a high rate of speed. The vehicle then left the freeway, ended up on the service road, and rolled landing upright.

Authorities on the scene said the driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle appeared to be under the influence and would likely be charged with driving while intoxicated.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Stick with KFDX, KJTL, and Texoma’s Homepage as we gather more on information on this story.