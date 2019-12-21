WFPD: Revocation hearing set for WF woman who injured son for wanting to go to church with grandmother

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman has a hearing set on whether her probation will be revoked in a case where police officers said she got angry and injured her son because he wanted to go to church with his grandmother.

Viola Cornelison, 34, has a revocation hearing set for Jan. 28 in the 30th District Court.

She received three years probation for injury to a child in December 2018, and prosecutors filed to revoke it in September 2019. They allege Cornelison traveled out of the county and drank alcohol.

In September 2018, the boy told police officers his mother came home very intoxicated late at night so his grandmother came over to watch him and his brothers.

He said he and his two brothers got up Sunday and wanted to go to church with their grandmother, but his mother objected, and when he tried to leave, she became very angry. He said she slammed him to the ground and bit him on the hand.

Police officers said when they arrived at the house, Cornelison’s speech was slurred and she appeared to pass out several times.

She would not come outside, so they finally broke in and cuffed her after a brief struggle.

A resisting arrest charge was filed but later dismissed.