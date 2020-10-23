WFPD says WF woman locks keys in car to hide drugs, plan spoiled by K-9

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police officers said a woman attempted to keep them from finding drugs in her car by throwing her keys in the car and locking it, but a county K-9 foiled her attempt.

Thursday Oct. 22, officers said they stopped an SUV for failing to signal a turn 100 feet prior to a stop sign.

The officer said the driver, Whitney Perez, 30, was making movements toward the center console and watching the officer in the rear view mirror.

The officer said Perez quickly got out, locked the car doors, and threw the keys inside and closed the car door.

When asked why she had locked her keys in the car, the officer said she said it was because she was feeling sick.

Officers then arrived with a car door tool and offered to unlock it, but said she declined their offer, saying she does not consent to any searches.

Officers then summoned a county K-9 officer and the dog gave a positive alert., so officers then unlocked the car with the door tool. They say they found a box with a digital scale, empty baggies and three baggies with a crystal substance that tested positive for meth.

Perez has nine arrests including three for drug possession or manufacture or delivery.