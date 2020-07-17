WFPD searches for woman who allegedly punched someone over Dollar Tree parking spot

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A dispute over a parking spot leads to a woman who was holding her baby being punched, and police officers said they are looking for the woman who assaulted her.

The police report states a woman parked her car in front of the Dollar Tree at Midwestern Parkway and Kemp Boulevard, and as she was getting her 1-year-old daughter out, another woman came up yelling at her that she took her parking spot and said “I should beat your ***.”

Then, as the victim was holding her baby, the other woman punched her in the eye.

The victim said the woman got in her face yelling and trying to get a rise from her even threatening her baby.

When the victim called 911, the suspect got in her car and left.

The victim’s husband posted photos of the incident and said police are investigating and if found, the suspect could be charged with assault and child endangerment.