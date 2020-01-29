WFPD searching for man who crashed into Martin Plaza Park

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police officers are searching for the person responsible for crashing into a park on Harrison Street

Just after 2 a.m. Wednesday, officers tried to pull over a vehicle near the intersection of Harrison Street and McGregor Avenue for a traffic violation.

Sergeant Adam Maloney of the WFPD said the driver took off going south. Officers later found the same vehicle crashed in Martin Plaza Park.

Police temporarily detained a person who was inside the vehicle for questioning, who told them the driver took off running, but police never located another suspect.

Sgt. Maloney said officers made contact with the registered owner of the car who said they just sold it yesterday.

Police are still piecing together what happened.

