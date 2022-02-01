WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a manslaughter suspect.

WFPD is searching for 41-year-old Gloria Ann Jordan. She is described as 5’2″ and weighs about 170 pounds with brown eyes and hair.

Police say Jordan should be considered dangerous and possibly armed.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Jordan, you are encouraged to call WFPD Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888 or the WFPD non-emergency number at 940-720-5000.