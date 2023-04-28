WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man with dementia was reported missing early Friday morning.

UPDATE: 8 a.m. Friday, April 28, 2023

According to Wichita Falls Police Sgt. Charlie Eipper, 69-year-old Steven Mosher was found.

WFPD found Mosher, who had not been seen since Wednesday, on Seymour Highway Friday morning.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Wichita Falls Police Department is asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing adult man.

According to an official release, 69-year-old Steven Mosher of Wichita Falls left home just before 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26, and hasn’t been seen since.

WFPD said Mosher suffers from dementia and may not be able to identify himself.

Mosher usually walks to the Morning Side post office, taking a route of Kell East to Kemp, Kemp to Seymour Highway and west on Seymour Highway to the post office.

Mosher was last seen wearing a brown Carhartt jacket and blue jeans. He has a cell phone, but it is turned off.

Steven Mosher does not meet the requirements for a Silver Alert, but you’re asked to call the WFPD at (940) 720-5000 if you see him or have information that could help locate him.