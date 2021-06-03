WFPD searching for murder suspect after cutting off ankle monitor

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Murder suspect Cody Stage is on the run after police say he cut off his ankle monitor.

Stage was arrested and charged with capital murder in the November shooting of Donald Best.

Best was found lying on the ground in the 1400 block of Taylor with several gunshot wounds. He died from the injuries at the hospital.

Stage was arrested on November 16 last year.

He bonded out of the Wichita County Jail on February 9 of this year after his bond was lowered from one million dollars to $500,000 and agreed to wear an ankle monitor and observe a curfew.

Police say Stage has an outstanding bond revocation warrant for his arrest for the charge of murder.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Cody Stage, please call Wichita Falls Police Department at 940-720-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888.