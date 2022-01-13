WFPD searching for second suspect in recent car burglaries

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department are asking for members of the community to help them identify a pair of suspects in a string of vehicle burglaries on Monday night.

According to WFPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper, a second burglar was recently discovered to have been captured on security camera footage.

Overnight Monday, January 10 into the early morning hours of January 11, eight unlocked vehicles were burglarized in the area of Van Dorn Drive and Laci Lane.

Sgt. Eipper said one suspect, previously believed to have been the only suspect, stole a Carharrt jacket from the pickup truck with Wichita Industrial Sales embroidered on it.

Sgt. Eipper said in a press release WFPD detectives recently discovered via another video that there were two suspects working together during the vehicle burglaries.

Originally believed to be a lone burglar, a second individual was captured on video while checking the doors on vehicles in the area of Van Dorn Drive and Laci Lane.

The captured footage can be seen above.

If you have any information on these burglaries or the suspects, please call the WFPD Crime Stoppers number at (940) 322-9888 or the WFPD non-emergency number at (940) 720-5000.