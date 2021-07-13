WFPD searching for suspect after finding stolen motorcycle in street

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police Department officials said officers are searching a neighborhood for a wanted man after he took off on foot when police responded to an unoccupied vehicle check.

At around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 13, WPFD officers were dispatched to the intersection of 8th Street and Fillmore Street in response to reports of a motorcycle lying on its side in the street.

According to WFPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper, when officers arrived on the scene, a subject took off running on foot.

Authorities said the motorcycle found in the street was reported stolen in April 2021 and is valued at $15,000.

Sgt. Eipper said the subject is believed to be known by the WFPD with an outstanding warrant.

WFPD officers said they lost sight of the subject but have set up a perimeter in the surrounding area.

A witness who drove by the scene told police they saw the subject running northbound.

As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, the search is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as they become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

July 23 2021 05:30 am

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News