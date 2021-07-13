WFPD searching for suspect after finding stolen motorcycle in street

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police Department officials said officers are searching a neighborhood for a wanted man after he took off on foot when police responded to an unoccupied vehicle check.

At around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 13, WPFD officers were dispatched to the intersection of 8th Street and Fillmore Street in response to reports of a motorcycle lying on its side in the street.

According to WFPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper, when officers arrived on the scene, a subject took off running on foot.

Authorities said the motorcycle found in the street was reported stolen in April 2021 and is valued at $15,000.

Sgt. Eipper said the subject is believed to be known by the WFPD with an outstanding warrant.

WFPD officers said they lost sight of the subject but have set up a perimeter in the surrounding area.

A witness who drove by the scene told police they saw the subject running northbound.

As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, the search is ongoing.

