WFPD searching for suspect near Loop 11

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police Department officials are looking for a suspect after what appears to be a car chase earlier Monday morning.

Around 8:20 Monday morning officers radioed they were looking for a yellow Camero.

They then found the car around the area of North Beverly and Glenn Drive but the suspect was gone.

An officer spoke with a nearby resident who said no one came inside their home.

The suspect had a dark-colored hoodie on and a beanie but officers located the beanie in a nearby alley.

At one point, an officer requested a drone and contacted Allred Prison for search dog according to WFPD.

As of right now, no one is in custody.

