WFPD searching for suspect near Loop 11

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police Department officials are looking for a suspect after what appears to be a car chase earlier Monday morning.

Around 8:20 Monday morning officers radioed they were looking for a yellow Camero.

They then found the car around the area of North Beverly and Glenn Drive but the suspect was gone.

An officer spoke with a nearby resident who said no one came inside their home.

The suspect had a dark-colored hoodie on and a beanie but officers located the beanie in a nearby alley.

At one point, an officer requested a drone and contacted Allred Prison for search dog according to WFPD.

As of right now, no one is in custody.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest on the search.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News