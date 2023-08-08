WFPD were searching the area near Nunn Street for a suspect in a stabbing Tuesday, August 8.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department is currently searching for a suspect in connection to an assault Tuesday morning.

Shortly before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 8, WFPD responded to a report of an assault in the 4200 block of Nunn Street.

According to officers on scene, a verbal argument between two people turned violent, and a person was stabbed.

The victim was transported to an area hospital, and the suspect fled the scene before police arrived. The condition of the victim is not known at this time.

Our reporter on the scene confirmed that WFPD officers are searching the immediate area, including Nunn Street, Harris Lane, Iowa Park Road and Crescent Lane.

According to WFPD Sgt. Charlie Eipper, officers are searching for a white male who is about 5’10” and weighs 165 pounds. He is described to have black hair and hazel eyes, no shirt, blue jeans and is covered in tattoos.

Sgt. Eipper said the male committed an aggravated assault with a knife, and he is likely armed with a large folding knife.

If you see this man, you are asked to call the Wichita Falls Police Department. Do not attempt to approach him on your own.