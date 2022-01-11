WFPD seek to identify suspect of multiple Monday night vehicle burglaries

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department are asking for members of the community to help them identify a suspect in a string of vehicle burglaries on Monday night.

Overnight Monday, January 10 into the early morning hours of January 11, eight unlocked vehicles were burglarized in the area of Van Dorn Drive and Laci Lane.

According to WFPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper said one of the burglaries was captured on camera. The captured footage can be seen above.

Sgt. Eipper said the suspect stole a Carharrt jacket from the pickup truck with Wichita Industrial Sales embroidered on it.

If you have any information on these burglaries or the suspect, please call the WFPD Crime Stoppers number at (940) 322-9888 or the WFPD non-emergency number at (940) 720-5000.

There are several other ways you can submit a tip to Crime Stoppers:

You do not have to give your name or any other personal information to submit tips.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for more information as it becomes available.