WFPD seeking help identifying suspects in Atwoods burglary

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying suspects in a burglary.

The incident occurred early Tuesday morning, August 18, at Atwoods on Loop 11.

These pictures were taken of the suspects:

If you have any information that could help WFPD officials in their investigation, please contact detectives at (940) 761-7762 or call Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers anonymously at (940) 322-9888.

When calling, please reference case number 20-080784.

