WFPD sees uptick in calls over catalytic converters thefts, attempted thefts, ask public to beware

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police are asking the public to be aware after multiple reports of theft and attempted thefts of catalytic converters.

The WFPD says the incidents happen mostly in the parking lots of businesses, schools and other places.

Some witnesses say that suspicious people would be working beneath vehicles with one person standing as a possible lookout.

Police say they do understand these incidents could be legitimate repairs.

Citizens are asked to call 911 if they see a crime in progress.

People can also call the WFPD non-emergency number at 940-720-5000 to report any suspicious activity.