WFPD seize large amounts of drugs and cash from hotel room

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police officers confiscated methamphetamine, heroin and nearly $20,000 from a room at the Red Roof Inn on Central Freeway.

According to WFPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper, officers of the WFPD Organized Crime Unit (OCU) saw a man they knew as Raymond Demarcus Williams, 39, leave a room at the Red Roof Inn on the evening of September 28.

Raymond Demarcus Williams Wichita County Jail booking photo

Eipper said Williams then drove away in a 2013 Dodge Challenger. The officers stopped and arrested Williams for an outstanding felony arrest warrant out of Comanche County in Oklahoma.

The officers eventually obtained a search warrant for the room. As a result of the search warrant and Williams’ arrest, the officers seized approximately 1,496 grams (3.29 pounds) of methamphetamine, 26 grams of Heroin and almost $20,000 in cash.

Williams was arrested for Manufacture or Delivery of a Substance in Penalty Group 1 Greater than 400 grams. Additional charges are anticipated to be filed in the future.