WFPD Serves multiple search warrants on illicit massage parlors

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — According to a press release from the Wichita Falls Police Department, on Thursday, September 26 officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department’s Organized Crime Unit served multiple search warrants throughout the city on various illicit massage parlors.

They arrested five foreign national females and charged them with prostitution.

The search warrants were served at the following locations: Spring Touch Spa (2407 Kemp Blvd), Magic Massage and Spa (3308 Kemp), Wellness Center Spa ( 912 Scott Ave), Joyou Massage( 4822 Kemp) and Lucky Spa (3701 Sheppard Access).

The arrests stem from a long term investigation in which techniques were used to build probable cause against the massage parlors.

The investigation is ongoing and further charges and arrests are expected.

