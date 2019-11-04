WFPD: Sonic employee picks up dropped cash during robbery

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls Sonic employee is arrested for stealing money police said was dropped by an armed robber fleeing the restaurant.

Police said Jerrimy Gibson works at the Sonic on Taft.

He’s charged with theft over $100.

Police say they were called to the drive-in on Sunday at around 12:40 a.m. for a possible robbery.

When they arrived, they could not find a suspect.

Officers talked with Gibson and got his information. The manager was then called to come in to look at security footage.

They said the video showed the robber dropped a wallet and left a money trail.

They said Gibson went to the wallet and money with his back turned to the camera and picked up the money and put it in his pockets.

Police said Gibson then went back inside the Sonic and hid the money in a box of cups.

Police said it’s unclear how much money Gibson was trying to steal.

Police said the initial aggravated robbery suspect got away after demanding money and leaving in an unknown direction.

The suspect had blond or brown hair and was wearing a blue bandana as a mask, a green zip-up sweatshirt and blue jeans.

It is unclear if the suspect is male or female and how much money was taken.

The robbery is still under investigation. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as this story develops.