WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A sigh of relief for those who knew and loved 51-year-old Floyd Kirt.

“We are getting justice for Mr. Kirt, for his family,” Wichita Falls Police Chief Manuel Borrego said.

As the Wichita Falls Police Department announced in a news conference Friday, 21-year-old Tajmon Robinson was arrested for the February 12 murder of Kirt.

“During interrogation with our detectives, he did confess to committing this crime. We are getting some evidence from the search warrant that was executed,” Borrego said.

That search warrant, carried out the Thursday, Feb. 17, located Robinson at a residence on Garfield Street. But some tips and leads were key in getting there, like releasing pictures and especially video, no matter the quality.

“You know, people recognize that in somebody and not only that but there may also be something that you see in the picture that we didn’t see, that you can remind us, hey there’s a vehicle in the back or there’s something there or something parked or somebody walking by. So paying attention to the details is crucial,” WFPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper said.

That was the case here. With multiple tips describing the suspect and according to the arrest affidavit, an acquaintance noticed shoes they bought for Robinson in the images and videos on the news.

“We started getting feedback, we started getting leads, its encouraging. We were starting to get the ball moving,” Eipper said.

Justice for Floyd Kirt just less than a week after his life was taken way too soon.

“This was a horrible crime and certainly an innocent man that was just trying to make a living lost his life. So I’m proud of the officers and detectives and the way this investigation went and I’m also proud of our citizens who did step forward and give us some information that was helpful, so we could all, the whole community, could bring some justice for Mr. Kirt,” Borrego said.

And closing a loop for so many involved.

“If anything could have been done for Floyd, it was to find his killer, to bring peace to the friends and the family and so that they don’t have that animosity in their hearts. Just selfish act of violence is all it was and so Floyd deserved justice for that,” Rachel Cabrera, a friend of Floyd Kirt said.

“Anyone who has an emotional investment in this, it feels good to close it because you do bring to an end for the victim. For the family, for yourself, because we carry this stuff home with us. It’s hard to just leave it at work, so it feels good, especially on a more successful investigation like this one,” Eipper said.

The recommended bond for Robinson is currently $1 million.

