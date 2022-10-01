WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police seized several Eight-Liner machines after serving search warrants Friday afternoon.

According to police spokesman, Sgt. Charlie Eipper, investigators with the WFPD Special Operations Unit, and detectives in the Criminal Investigation Section executed search warrants Friday, September 30, 2022 at several businesses in Wichita Falls that had 8-liner machines.

The businesses were suspected of violating laws that regulate the machine’s use and prohibit gambling. Several 8-liner machines were seized during the operation, according to Eipper.

Police were seen at three local businesses, two on Rhea Road, and one on Seymour Highway, loading the Eight-Liner machines on to trailers and hauling them away.

Eipper said some unrelated arrests were made during the operation. The investigation is ongoing and future criminal charges are expected.

Eight-Liners are slot-machine-like devices that are only legal if they offer non-cash prizes valued at less than $5, according to the Texas State Law Library website.