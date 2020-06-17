WFPD starts “Wayback Wednesday” highlighting past officers

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department has started “Wayback Wednesday” to highlight past officers.

The Wichita Falls Police Department are taking each Wednesday and highlighting a past officer for “Wayback Wednesday”. This week the officer is Sgt. Joe Snyder and Smokey, Sgt. Snyder retired from the WFPD in 2012 after 25 years of service.

The team of Sgt. Snyder and Smokey held a certification with the National Narcotic Detector Dog Association (NNDDA) and hosted the organization’s annual conference twice.

The WFPD would like to know if you have any pictures in your personal or family library of an officer and if you’d like to send them in to be featured you can email them to Jeff.Hughes@WFPD.net with a brief description.